Parliament: CCC corners government over abductions, murder of its members 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change Members of Parliament (MP) took the government to task over slow progress in investigating alleged abductions and murders of opposition figures which have been escalating.

Cases of alleged abductions have been on the rise with opposition members accusing the government of thwarting dissenting voices.

Recently, a CCC activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya was allegedly abducted and found dead.

While it has been accused of being lackadaisical in investigating cases of alleged abductions, the government has repeatedly promised to open inquests.

Mt Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere said the government had reneged in its constitutional provision of protecting the citizens demanding investigations into alleged abductions.

“Section 219 (1) (c) obliges the Police Service to secure the lives of Zimbabwean people. Section 48 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life and Section 53 guarantees that no person may be subjected to physical or psychological torture or cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment. Over the last four (4) weeks, we have seen an escalation in abductions, enforced disappearance,” said Mahere before being interjected by Zanu PF MPs.

In response, the leader of the government in parliament, Ziyambi Ziyambi said anyone with information about the abductions should inform the authorities.

“We have a policy that informs what the laws must be and we have a Constitution that clearly indicates that we must protect the right to life. We have a Constitution that prohibits enforced disappearances. So, the policy of government is already there.

“What is needed is, if there is anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of these individuals that they are alleging ‘abducted’ or did whatever they did, they must provide the investigating officers with that information so that they can investigate fully and ensure that they are prosecuted. The policy position of the government is that we are a peaceful nation. We do not want anyone to be harassed,” said Ziyambi.

Last month former MP James Chidhakwa was allegedly abducted and was later found with bruises and wounds.

Legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore was also abducted by unknown gun-wielding men and later dumped in Mazowe.

Kuwadzana West MP, Johnson Matambo quizzed Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe, on the legality, use and safety of protection of firearms.

“In Mabvuku, we have a case of someone who was kidnapped and eventually killed. So, the question is, there are some who might use weapons for political expediency. Are there any mechanisms put in place so that this does not continue?” said Matambo.