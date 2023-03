Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda.

In a statement ZACC said Chokuda was arrested for abuse of duty.

“@ZACConline has arrested Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in section 174 of the CriminalLaw (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23),” the statement reads.