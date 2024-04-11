Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CONCERNS have been raised over the deteriorating state of Mpilo Hospital which is in dire straits with one malfunctioning radiotherapy machine and no accommodation for patients awaiting treatment.

Mpilo is the biggest referral hospital servicing Bulawayo and some parts of Matabeleland and according to senators is taking a strain.

Bulawayo senator, Linda Sibanda said the radiotherapy which has been malfunctioning for four years is disadvantageous to cancer patients.

“The radiotherapy machine at Mpilo Hospital has not been functional since August 2020, which is four years back. When you are doing radiation there, you are given about 23 sessions to do using a radiotherapy machine.

“I had to undergo therapy there and I think I only did 17 sessions and the machine broke down. Up to now, the machine has not been working. We have got so many people suffering from different cancers in Zimbabwe and Mpilo Hospital is one of the biggest referral hospitals. Now, it is four years since the machine broke down,” said Sibanda.

The situation at Mpilo Hospital is a reflection of the state of public healthcare institutions in the country which are buckling under maladministration and lack of proper funding.

Zimbabwe’s health sector has been under strain with hospitals understaffed and lack of medical sundries.

Lilian Mlilo concurred with Sibanda adding that patients at Mpilo Hospital are sleeping on the floor as a result of inadequate accommodation.

“My question has already been asked as part of a question, but I am going to talk about Mpilo Hospital as a referral hospital.

“Looking at the whole of Matabeleland, particularly considering the population and the huge traffic of people who go to Mpilo, what plans has the Minister in terms of assisting people so that they get accommodation instead of sleeping on the floor,” said Mlilo.