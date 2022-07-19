Parliament debates likely fuel hike, as consortium proposes road traffic accident fund through levy

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PARLIAMENT on Monday battled to come up with modalities for a new policy that could scrap third party vehicle insurance, introduce more fuel levies and possibly hike its price.

The debate was centred on a petition by Limpopo- Zambezi Transport Cooperative, a local consortium of cross border associations that wants the government to set up an accident fund instead of victims being left at the mercy of insurance companies.

The cooperative argued the Zimbabwe dollar payouts by local insurance companies would be eroded by inflation and not assist in any way.

Led by its chairman Shadreck Mbizo, they suggested a Road Traffic Accident Fund be put in place rather than having a third party insurance which to date has not benefited any victims of road traffic accidents.

“We want to partner our government in deviating from the colonial structures that sought to suppress, oppress, marginalize and disadvantage the African native through shoddy institutional procedures and policies such as the spurious and feigned third party insurance.

“For this reason, we advocate and therefore, we propose the enactment of law, for the establishment of a Road Accident Fund,” read part of Limpopo-Zambezi Transport Cooperative.

The Transport Parliamentary Committee members queried how the fund would be raised since vehicle owners are already burdened by some other levies that include tollgate levy through ZINARA.

Legislators argued this could result in a hike in fuel prices and raised concerns over abuse of government levies such as the NSSA levy for pensioners.

“Half the time, funds are being abused by those who are put in management. Have you also looked at how the funds should be managed? What should the body be constituted of and how does the country raise money to have that fund? Have you done your research on that?” Zanu PF Mhondoro Ngezi MP Freddy Kapuya said.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Fani Munengam said, “We have fund management institutions which have fallen prey to corruption in the country to an extent that citizens might not have confidence now from institutions. Deductions money from fuel will not be considered because fuel is already expensive for people. Let us have something attractive for people.”

Suggestions were made to go the South African way where the road accident fund had benefited citizens and foreigners who are involved in accidents within its perimeters.

Limpopo-Zambezi Transport Cooperative petitioned Parliament before in March 2022 over police statistics which recorded that Zimbabwe loses 2 000 lives annually and records an average of 10 000 injuries due to road accidents.