Parliament demands updated report on Itai Dzamara, eight years after his disappearance 

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION members of parliament have demanded a progress report on investigations by the government into the enforced disappearance of government critics among them journalist and activist, Itai Dzamara.

Dzamara, a victim of enforced disappearance, was abducted by five unidentified men on March 9 2015 at a barber shop in Glen View, Harare.

He was a fierce critic of then President Robert Mugabe whom he called to step down prior to his abduction.

His disappearance attracted widespread condemnation on Mugabe’s administration from civic society groups.

Since 2015, the whereabouts of Dzamara remain a mystery with his family earlier this year petitioning President Emmerson Mnangagwa to open investigations into the activist’s disappearance.

President Mnangagwa’s government promised to open investigations but has failed to give constant updates on the case.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Willias Madzimure demanded that Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe updates the national assembly on the investigations

“A journalist called Itai Dzamara, a Zimbabwean went missing after being picked up by certain people. The Minister responsible for the maintenance of order in our country promised that he would come and update us on their findings on the whereabouts of Mr. Itai. Dzamara who is a Zimbabwean family man and the family is still troubled. If the investigations show that he is nowhere to be found.

“I think they should alert the family so that they have closure culturally and enable his estate will be distributed. The Minister has been asked three times and even your Chair has been addressed and you promised that the Minister would come but he has not come. The same happened to Edson Sithole, up to now there is no closure,” said Madzimure.