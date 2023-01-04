Parliament in urgent meeting over Delimitation report amid unease in both Zanu PF and opposition

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE preliminary Delimitation Report by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) seems to have sparked unease in the legislature with the Parliament expected to urgently convene as the document awaits Presidential assent.

Parliament adjourned for the festive holidays on December 20 last year.

ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba last week presented the preliminary report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Delimitation is an electoral process that involves dividing the country into geographical constituencies and wards for purposes of conducting election.

The delimitation was informed by the national housing and population census that was held in April in preparation for this year’s general elections.

Parliament Tuesday sent a notice for the urgent meeting stating that it might be impossible to sort accommodation now, as such others would be expected to follow proceedings virtually.

“In terms of Section 110(2) (c), His Excellency, the President, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa has summoned Parliament to an Extra-Ordinary Sitting to conduct special business relating to the Preliminary Delimitation Report on Friday, 6th January, 2023 at 9:00am.

“Due to accommodation challenges still being experienced in Harare, Members are advised to attend the Sitting virtually. The log in details will be shared in due course. A few Members who will attend physically will be advised by the Chief Whips,” read the message..

ZEC has been under attack multiple times from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for the ‘flawed presiding flawed delimitation process.

ZEC’s integrity has lately come under scrutiny following anomalies picked during capturing of personal details for new voters in previous voter registration exercises.

The statutory elections body is accused of tampering with the voters’ roll, illegally transferring voters, low numbers of new entries on the roll due to lack of identity documents (IDs), among other irregularities, allegedly designed to rig upcoming harmonised plebiscites.

On the other hand, the report has put Zanu PF in discomfort for sometime.

Late last year, the party’s shadowy affiliate castigated the report demanding a redo of the exercise.

Councillors for Economic Development which backs the ruling party accused ZEC of not carrying out proper consultations in the delimitation process.