Parliament Nominates Candidates For Peace Commission Posts

By Anna Chibamu

The Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has nominated 30 candidates who include former MDC-T vice president and lawyer Obert Gutu for interviews on those aspiring to become National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) .

The interviews would be held on 16 April, 2021.

In a statement released by parliament over the weekend, those shortlisted for the interviews included a Lillian Chigwedere (current Commissioner) whose name had been omitted in the first notice published by parliament.

“The following thirty candidates who were duly nominated and met the criteria have been shortlisted for interviews. The name of Mrs Lillian Chigwedere, a current Commissioner had been inadvertently left out in the initial notice. The public is also advised that the interviews will now be held to Friday 16th April, 2021 as Parliament will now be sitting on the earlier scheduled date,” read part of the statement.

According to the statement, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public interviews will be viewed on national television (ZBC) and Parliament of Zimbabwe social media platforms.

The shortlisted candidates are Chada Godfrey, Chikenyere Gorden D, Chibundu Joshua, Chimange Getrude, Chiradza Patience, Dod Obadiah, Dube Donwell, Gwere Nomaqhawe, Jack Peter, Machisa Okay, Mandeya Robert, Mandiwoma Elizabeth, Mhandara Lawrence, Moyo Chiropafadzo, Muchechetere Andrew, Munemo Douglas, Mushunje Mildred, Mutshina Marilyn, Ncube Leslie, Ndlovu Tshimumoyo, Ndoro Choice, Ngwenya Kholwani, Nyamukachi Ernest, Rukuni Tinashe, Josephine Shambare, Taru Josiah, Vhiriri Thammary and Zodzi Angelica.

Those who satisfy the interviewers will be subject for appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve as Commissioners on the NPRC as provided for in the constitution.

The Commission, among other issues, is mandated to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation and to develop and implement programmes to promote national healing, unity and cohesion in the country as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Zimbabwe has been divided over the early 1980s Gukurahundi killings that saw thousands of citizens in the Midlands and Matabeleland regions being massacred.

President Mnangagwa has been forced to deal with the post-conflict effects of the killings that has in the past three decades threatened the stability of the country.

In response, the NPRC Act was enacted in 2017 to find ways to deal with the conflict.

During the late President Robert Mugabe’s era, the former leader referred to “Gukurahundi” as ‘a moment of madness’.