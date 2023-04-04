PARLIAMENT: Nothing done for independence hero Edson Sithole’s family; dependents of struggle founders also neglected

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BUHERA South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba has revealed that nothing has been done for the family of independence hero Edson Sithole along with dependents of liberation struggle founders.

Speaking in a parliamentary session, Chinotimba said the government should consider compensating families of people who were abducted and unaccounted for during the Ian Smith regime.

“There are well known victims of the Smith regime, highly educated Dr. Edson Sithole, a lawyer par international, a lawyer of rare tenacity, a man who knew what he was doing but he was abducted.

“His family up to now has not been given anything but here is a man who is recorded in the records of the Smith regime, who is known in the media; if you talk of Edson Sithole, they know,” Chinotimba said.

Sithole was a renowned lawyer during the Rhodesian era and according to Chinotimba, he inspired a generation of lawyers in post-independence Zimbabwe.

“Even all these other guys who became lawyers were inspired by Edson Sithole but up to now, the family of Edson Sithole does not account for the body of Edson Sithole, does not account for the spirit of Edson Sithole.”

“As Government, we should put a compensation plan to assist the families of Edson Sithole. I saw some of his relatives and discussed with them; they were saying ‘what should we do and who should we talk to’,” added Chinotimba.

He underscored that the Defence and Home Affairs Portfolio Committee should find the founders of the struggle, people who were killed by the Smith regime and investigate what happened to their remains and relatives.

In terms of compensation, according to Chinotimba, the government should overlook age restriction since the children and families who are now adults have been neglected since they were young.

“A revolution has got some stages. We had the 1966 Chinhoyi battle, the seven heroes; I remember when we went to Guruve with the late Father Ribeiro to see the parents of Godwin Manyerenyere, the mother was still alive.

“It was painful but these are people who laid the foundation of the struggle, these are the people who fired the first shots against the enemy but their families were living in terrible houses without floors, with floors done with cow-dung to remove the dust in the kitchen yet they are the people who laid the foundation of the struggle,” bemoaned Chinotimba.

In areas where there were massacres through state sponsored operations, Chinotimba said orphans of victims of the killings did not go to school and a research team must be established in the Ministry of Defence to look into the cases.