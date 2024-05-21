Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CONCERNS have been raised over the proposed construction of a multipurpose sporting facility in Victoria Falls, with fears that it may disrupt the area’s biodiversity.

Last week the cabinet approved the construction of a cricket stadium in Victoria Falls ahead of the 2027 World Cup jointly hosted by Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia.

Joanah Mamombe, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Environment, Wildlife, Tourism and Hospitality said rapid developments in Victoria Falls could threaten its scenic beauty.

“Tuesday, Cabinet approved a proposed plan to construct a multi-purpose stadium in Victoria Falls. Hon. Speaker, Victoria Falls is renowned for its natural environment and wildlife. Our tourism industry is heavily reliant on nature-based attractions. Zimbabwe is the third largest country in terms of wildlife resources, that is, rhinos, elephants and so forth,” said Mamombe.

Mamombe emphasized the importance of preserving Victoria Falls’ natural environment and wildlife, highlighting the heavy reliance of the tourism industry on nature-based attractions.

“Why do we recognise the importance of infrastructure development Hon. Speaker? It is its potential to attract more tourists. We cannot achieve this without disrupting our biodiversity. There are many other cities in Zimbabwe that could host the stadium that has been proposed thereby distributing the economic benefits without sacrificing the environmental integrity.

“If tourists Hon. Speaker, can travel from South Africa to come and visit Victoria Falls, I am sure they can do the same to travel from other cities to go and visit Victoria Falls. UNESCO heritage status is also at risk as we note that Victoria Falls was previously facing serious risks of losing the UNESCO world heritage due to the developments that threaten its natural state,” said Mamombe.

The construction of the facility will be done through the Zimbabwean government-established Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company (Pvt) Ltd.

This state-owned enterprise acts as an investment vehicle which was established to propel tourism growth in Victoria Falls, with a focus on luxury travel.

Mnangagwa is expected to lay the stone for the foundation of the stadium which the government is hoping to increase sports tourism in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Mamombe demanded the appearance of Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry to issue a ministerial statement to explain the construction of the stadium in Victoria Falls.

She suggested considering alternative locations for the stadium to distribute economic benefits without sacrificing environmental integrity.

“Hon. Speaker, instead, we should explore alternative locations that do not compromise our valuable natural resources and conservation efforts. I, therefore, pray that the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality together with the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture bring a Ministerial Statement to elaborate on this plan to this august House,” said Mamombe further.