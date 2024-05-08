Parliament: Senate business adjourned due to faulty microphones 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Senate on Tuesday failed to sit for Parliament business due to malfunctioning microphones.

Deputy President of the Senate, Hon. Micheal Nyambuya told members that the Hansard could not record due to a technical fault.

The members, who had been advised to wait for a while were finally told business had to be adjourned before any commencement.

“Good afternoon Hon. Members, I am afraid we have to wait and see whether our ICT will be able to fix the problem affecting our microphones.

“So, we have to wait and pray that they will be able to fix whatever problem it is,” Nyambuya said.

The Senate members having waited for 15 minutes were later told the technicians had not managed to rectify the issue leading to the adjournment.

“The Hansard cannot record due to faulty microphones, so we have to adjourn the House,” said Nyambuya.

The House was adjourned at 1445 hours without putting any question in terms of Standing Order Number 208.

The new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden had reportedly gone without internet services for a while before it was finally restored last week.