Parliament suspends business after 2 MPs, journalist test Covid-19 positive

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s parliament has been forced to suspend business after two unnamed MPs and a journalist are said to have tested positive to coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a Monday statement by Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda.

“It is with a heavy heart that parliament announces the suspension of most of its business due to exposure of some Members of Parliament to Covid-19.

“As at this morning (Monday), only two Members of Parliament had been confirmed positive.

“A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team also tested positive,” Chokuda said.

Chokuda said “our thoughts and prayers are with the affected and their families”.

Added the Clerk of Parliament: “The members were part of a team that had been on field visits around the country. Everyone who was part of the team is now in self-quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.

“This measure has been taken to safeguard the health of Members of Parliament, staff and the public who interact with the institution.

“Consequently, tomorrow’s sitting for the National Assembly will be done with very limited numbers for the sole purpose of adjourning to a future date.

“This will allow for the deep cleaning and disinfection of the Parliament building and contact tracing and testing of those who came into contact with the affected members of parliament.”