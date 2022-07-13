Parliament told 21 women raped everyday, member calls for castration of rapists

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PARLIAMENTARIANS Tuesday heard an average of 21 women are raped daily in the country, with Zvishavane-Ngezi legislator Tonderayi Moyo calling for castration of rapists as a deterrent measure.

Moyo was responding to a presentation on rape and other sexual offences presented by justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Ziyambi’s presentation, which however was based on a 2016 ZIMSTATS report, argued that a woman was raped every 75 minutes.

“Would it please the minister if we come up with legislation for those that would deliberately rape girls and women and are criminalised for that to be castrated,” said Moyo.

Ziyambi’s report, a product of parliament’s Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development portfolio committee’s public hearings recommended a shortened period of cases in courts alongside stiffer measures.

The report noted women and girls were now living in constant fear of being abused.

“To deter would be offenders, the report recommended reduction of time by the courts to decide on appropriate sentences, and protect potential rape victims,” Ziyambi said.

“The committee recommended the amendment to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23 by ensuring that it provides for a minimum mandatory sentence on rape.In particular, the Justice ministry should amend the Act to include mandatory sentencing for for rape and other sexual offence during this session of Parliament.

“The Act should be amended to make that it has adequate provisions detailing sentencing guidelines and the sentencing in rape matters should reflect the outrage of the community at this heinous crime.”

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa called for stiffer penalties to also be placed on women who were sexually abusing men, singling out those who seduce young men and rape them for ritual purposes.