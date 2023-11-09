Parliament urged to address Bheki Cele’s police meddling and ‘threat to democracy’

IOL

In an open letter to Parliament, Mary de Haas, a prominent KwaZulu-Natal Violence Monitor academic, has voiced grave concerns over South Africa’s “deteriorating democratic conditions”. De Haas’s letter, which was sent to the Speaker and the secretaries of Police Portfolio Committee, highlights several critical issues that threaten South Africa’s democracy, primarily focusing on the unchecked power and influence of Police Minister, Bheki Cele.

IOL sent questions to Moloto Mothapo, the spokesperson for Parliament and Nocks Seabi, the chairperson on the portfolio committee for police. Both did not respond at the time of publishing. In her letter, De Haas points out that the minister of police’s role should primarily involve matters of policy and oversight, as stipulated in Section 205 of the Constitution. Operational matters, she argues, should be the responsibility of the national commissioner.

De Haas insists that Cele’s actions not only breach constitutional principles of political non-partisanship, but also violate the SAPS Act.

De Haas goes on to detail Cele’s alarming conduct, accusing him of facilitating and being responsible for the surge in violent crime while squandering taxpayers’ money on extravagant travel expenses and irregular expenditure.

IOL sent Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba a list of questions in an effort to give him a fair right to reply to the allegations.