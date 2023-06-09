Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility as 5 year term ends

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

OUTGOING legislator for Buhera South Joseph Chinotimba has appealed to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to allow MPs to import vehicles duty free upto December.

The provision is set to expire in August, when their term ends, but according to Chinotimba who was backed by some MPs, others are yet to utilize the opportunity.

In 2022 the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) via Statutory Instrument (SI) 80B of 2022 announced that parliamentarians will now be allowed to import two vehicles duty free.

Prior to the SI, they had been allowed one during their five year term.

“The term of office for this Parliament is expiring in August. The Ministry of Finance had given us the opportunity to buy vehicles duty free up to August.

“Most of us have not been able to use this facility. May you facilitate that this provision be extended to December Hon. Speaker,” Chinotimba said.

RELATED:

According to the Buhera South legislator, the provision should be inclusive of the next sitting MPs.

“Honourable Speaker and your board that looks after the welfare of Honourable members, may you please ensure that whether a Member is coming back to Parliament or not, they should be able to import a vehicle duty free.

“Our Chief Whips should go and ask the Minister of Finance on our behalf,” he said.

In response, acting Speaker of Parliament, William Mutomba said; “We will task the Chief Whips to go and engage the Hon. Minister of Finance and Economic Development to lodge a request like you have indicated and we are going to indicate to those who are nearby so that they are aware of the plight and request of the House.”