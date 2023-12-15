Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

The Treasury’s decision to increase passport fees will negatively impact the accessibility to documentation by the poor, Parliamentary Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment promotion has said.

Speaking in parliament, committee chairperson Clemence Chiduwa who was presenting findings from stakeholder engagements on Wednesday said the Zimbabwean passport is already one of the highest-priced passports in the region.

Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube in his 2024 national budget presentation proposed an upward review on both ordinary and emergency passport fees.

“The proposal to increase the charges on both ordinary and emergency passports by US $80 to US $200 and US $300 respectively was noted by the stakeholders and from the stakeholder consultation we gathered that the Zimbabwean passport is one of the highest priced passports in the region,” said Chiduwa.

“The committee notes this increase could negatively impact the accessibility to documentation by the poor.”

According to Chiduwa, the stakeholders recommended that the price of the ordinary passport should stay at US $120 for ordinary passports and then retain the proposed increases for others.

Meanwhile, on relief for taxpayers, the committee proposed that the government should extend tax exemption on basic commodities as the country is projected to be affected by the El Nino.

“Duty on basic commodities to be terminated from effective 31 January, this was commended but what also came from the stakeholders was all basic commodities should remain VAT exempt given the likelihood of El Nino. So this is meant mainly to guarantee food security.”

Commenting on taxes and exemptions, Chiduwa said that despite introducing new revenue generation measures such as sugar tax and wealth tax, the country’s revenue generation base is still narrow mainly due to the highly informalised economy.

Mthuli proposed a restriction saying that unlicensed operators and retailers can no longer transact with manufacturers and the budget committee has since recommended the need to come up with measures to make sure they register.

“This will help increase the tax base as part of domestic resource mobilisation and this is critical given that Zimbabwe has limited long-term financing options from international financial institutions largely because of the current unsustainable debt levels,” said the committee chairperson.

Chiduwa said the committee proposed that as part of revenue generation, the minimum royalty that is payable on Zimbabwe’s minerals should be at least 5% for all the minerals.