Parly summons Ncube to explain economic mess

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

A ZANU PF MP for Rushinga, Tendai Nyabani has asked parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda to summon Finance Minister Mthuli to the house to explain why the country’s economy continues to take a nose-dive.

Nyabani said in parliament Wednesday that prices of goods and services continued to skyrocket with no sign authorities were in control at all.

The legislator also attributed the economic tailspin to failure by parliament to craft laws that were “firm”.

“Why are we failing to put laws that are firm?” Nyabani said.

“We are just seated here in parliament, going to constituencies to see people whom we have nothing to tell anymore whilst things are getting out of hand.”

The Zanu PF MP’s remarks found a heckler in independent legislator, Temba Mliswa who shouted “ndimi muri kutonga (You are the ruling party)”.

In his response, Mudenda acknowledged Nyabani’s concerns and gave his assurances Ncube will be brought to the house to explain the crisis.

“Honourable Nyabani makes some intelligent suggestions regarding our economy and what must be done.

“The Minister of Finance will probe into the matter and certainly give a ministerial statement to parliament soon,” Mudenda said.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of last week’s burial of Zanu PF politician and national hero Absolom Sikhosana, Ncube admitted the economy was in dire straits adding that the situation has been worsened by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ncube said the worst must be expected as more cases of the disease increased.

However, apart from the challenges brought by the world pandemic, observers have attributed the country’s economic troubles to poor policies and failure to deal decisively with corruption by government.