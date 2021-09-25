Parly To Comply With Biti’s Reinstatement If No Appeal Is Lodged: Mudenda

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

PARLIAMENT will comply with Thursday’s High Court ruling that nullified the recall of Harare East MP Tendai Biti and five other legislators from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda has said.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Friday, Mudenda said if there was an appeal by purported PDP secretary-general Benjamin Rukanda, then Parliament would have no choice but to wait for the appeal judgment to be passed before the six MPs are allowed to return to Parliament.

“We will wait to see if there is no appeal within the stipulated period of time to appeal a ruling. We will comply with the High Court judgment if there is no appeal,” Mudenda said.

“But if there is an appeal, there is nothing we can do and we will wait for the outcome of the appeal.”

High Court judge, Justice Joseph Mafusire Thursday ordered the reinstatement of MDC Alliance Vice President Biti and five other PDP legislators to Parliament after ruling their expulsion early this year, was unlawful.

The other MPs are; Settlement Chikwinya, William Madzimure, Sichelesile Mahlangu, Regai Tsunga, and Kucaca Phulu.

In his judgment, Mafusire ruled Rukanda, who declared himself PDP’s secretary-general, had no legal standing to dismiss the six adding their recalls were null and void.

“The application can only succeed. The power of recall from Parliament in s 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution is reposed in the political party the Member of Parliament was a member of at the time of the election. The 1st (Rukanda) and 2nd respondents (Lucia Matibenga) were not members of the seventh applicant at the time of the 2018 general election. They have no power to recall the applicants,” Justice Mafusire said.

Rukanda claimed the MPs had ceased to represent the interests of the PDP.