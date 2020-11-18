Parly To Probe Matemadanda Over ‘Sexual’ Comments

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

PARLIAMENT is set to investigate deputy defence minister Victor Matemadanda over claims he recently said some MPs were failing to attend to business of the house as they were engaged in sexual activities in their hotel rooms.

According to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, the remarks by Matemadanda who is also the Zanu PF national commissar should be investigated thoroughly.

Dzivarasekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa Tuesday raised a complaint against Matemadanda’s remarks which he said had put in disrepute, the reputation of the MPs.

“Mr. Speaker, I stand to give this point of privilege as a Member of Parliament of this august House. Honourable Victor Matemadanda, who is a Member of this august house and happens to be the Honourable deputy minister of defence is reported, and this has been publicly said, that this House is failing to pass Bills because Members of Parliament are not taking the business of this House seriously. They will be going to hotels to see their boyfriends and girlfriends and even though he specifically said most were members of Zanu PF,” said Mushoriwa.

“The attack on members of this august House is an attack to each and every one of us. It is even worse Honourable Speaker to note that the reason why Bills are not moving in this august house is not because of the MPs, it is because of the executive members who are failing to drive those Bills.”

In response, Mudenda said: “The efficacy of that statement is being investigated by the Chair (Speaker) and an interface should take place between the Chair and Honourable Matemadanda to find out whether indeed he was quoted correctly by the newspaper which you did not mention.

“I think it was The Masvingo Mirror and we will then advise accordingly in terms of how best he should handle such matters. I will engage Honourable Matemadanda accordingly. That is my ruling.

“On the latter part of the Bills that have not been executed by this august House and by the same token the Senate, Honourable Mushoriwa is correct. We have done a Bill track which clearly indicates that all the Bills that were gazetted and tabled before this august House were dealt with accordingly.

“Of the 28 Bills announced by His Excellency the President during SONA in the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, only five Bills were gazetted and those were dealt with accordingly, leaving a balance of 23 ungazetted Bills.”

However, Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi, defended Matemadanda and said the ruling party had no issues against its national commissar.

“We have no problems with the comments that were done by our PC,” Togarepi stated.