“Parties with no structures, constitution should be barred from contesting elections,” says Professor Moyo in latest attack on CCC 

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

EXILED former Cabinet minister, Jonathan Moyo, has said Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) should be barred from competing in the 2023 elections as it lacks the status of a genuine political party founded on principles, legitimate membership, and a constitution.

He likened the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition formation to a “secret society masquerading as a political party.”

Moyo, who is reportedly holed up in Kenya since late ex-President Robert Mugabe’s ouster through a military-assisted coup in 2017, has been ambivalent over Chamisa’s prospects of taking over the country’s presidency.

In Twitter posts at the weekend, Moyo took a dig at CCC, describing it as formless and shunning constitutionalism.

“#CCC has a leadership structure with a president, spokesperson, treasurer general etc; but it has no membership structures and has no constitution,” wrote the former higher education minister.

“Since #CCC seeks power to govern Zimbabwe, the public is entitled to know where #CCC leadership has come from and how it is held accountable. The issue arises because #CCC says it is not a re-branded political party, but a brand-new political formation.”

“The time has come for Zimbabwe to consider registering political parties. Parties with no constitution, no structures and no founding processes should not contest elections.

“It is not, and it cannot be in the public interest to have a secret society masquerading as a political party, to contest for public office. That is just wrong, and it has no precedence in the world. In fact, it is very scary from a societal point of view,” Moyo opined.

CCC has maintained it is forging ahead to contest upcoming 2023 harmonised elections without going to congress to elect substantive office bearers, fearing infiltration.

The newly formed party, which birthed following a High Court ruling barring Chamisa from using Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) insignia, colours and properties and giving rights to Douglas Mwonzora’s faction, has also dug in.

He is on record saying it will not conduct internal polls, but field preferred parliamentary and local authority candidates selected through consensus.