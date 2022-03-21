Passion Java In Cheating Scandal, Quotes Scripture In Defense

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

CONTROVERSIAL self styled prophet, Passion Java has once again been caught in the eye of a storm after one South African lady only identified as Leeshan Da Gama claimed he was pregnant with his child.

Over the weekend social media was awash with videos of Leeshan in which she exposed the affair. She shared the videos on her Tik Tok channel.

In the video she attached a series of her chats with the self proclaimed man of cloth and pictures of themselves visiting the obstetrician.

In one chat Java begs Leeshan to terminate the pregnancy as this would jeopardize his work and ministry. The Kopo chanter is the founder of Passion Java Ministries and vice president of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG).

In 2016 he tied the knot to Lily Tsegaye and the couple has three sons together.

“I wish you could understand the position that I will be in of you don’t remove the pregnancy,” the message reads.

To cement the allegations of the man of cloth impregnating her, Gama shared videos of romantic moments she once had with the pastor, Passion Java.

In response to the allegations, an unbothered Passion Java responded with a skit he posted on his social media page.

He quoted the Biblical stories of Solomon who had seven hundred wives, princesses, and three hundred concubines and David who had Uriah killed and took his wife Batsheba but remained in favor with God.

He mockingly said: “Haa vakomana, vakomana vemubhaibheri vainakirwa…David aichaya, aichaya kunakirwa, akaroora mukadzi wemunhu, haa muface aisanzwisisa uyu…Jacob akashanda 14 years, kushandira vakadzi two kuti anakirwe. Solomon akaroora vakadzi 1000 kuti anakirwe.

“Iwe woti Passion usanakirwe.”