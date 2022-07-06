Passion Java pleads innocence, says he was out of the country when accident occurred

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

SELF proclaimed prophet Passion Java has said he was out of the country when one of his vehicles hit and killed a pedestrian along Seke road, near Jongwe corner Tuesday.

The BMW vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, is said to have been on its way to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport to pick him up when the accident occurred.

Twitter users had claimed Java was in the vehicle but changed vehicles when it occurred.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewZimbabwe.com they were still investigating.

In a post on Facebook, Java said he was in Tanzania over where he was preaching.

“I am now in Zimbabwe, as you all know I was travelling all the way from Tanzania, I was live and preaching in Tanzania so today I was flying in to Zimbabwe with Air Tanzania and you can check the time,” Java said.

“As l was flying my driver was involved in an accident, so it is bad news because someone was run over and I am yet to find out more information.”

“You can see the live video I did coming out of aeroplane on my Facebook that l was not in the country when this accident happened, the driver was supposed to come to the airport and wait for me earlier but he was involved in an accident where he hit someone.”

“So to the family of the woman who was hit, we just say may the dear Lord be with you and give you strength at such a time,” he said.

Opposition activists have called on the police to arrest Java, who is an advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.