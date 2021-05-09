Passport Office Orderly Remanded In Custody After Squandering Applicant’s US$428

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

AN office orderly at the Department of the Registrar General, based at Makombe Building in Harare, has appeared in court facing theft charges after she allegedly diverted a passport applicant’s money for personal use.

Gloria Sandra Mashanda (30) Saturday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing theft charges after she allegedly stole US$428 budgeted for applying for a new passport.

Mashanda was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.

The complainant is Joseph Chamunorwa Nyakazeya (44) of Glen Norah A, Harare.

According to the state, sometime in March 2021, Nyakazeya was approached by Tofara Mapundu, a female Zimbabwean based in Namibia to assist her in applying for a passport.

“She gave him the passport application form that had been already filled in with her personal details to submit to passport offices at Makombe Complex, Harare, on her behalf,” the court papers read.

It is alleged the complainant tried to submit the application form and make the necessary payment at the passport office but failed because of the limited number of passport applicants that were being accepted per day.

“The complainant then approached Simba Huni who had connections within the Central Registry for assistance in the submission of Tofara Mapundu’s passport application form,” the court heard.

Nyakazeya was then introduced by Huni to Mashanda, who works in the births and deaths office as an orderly, for assistance.

The accused charged a facilitation fee of US$110.

Later, the complainant gave the accused US$318 for passport application, US$110 as the facilitation fee bringing the total to US$428, and the passport application form for processing.

The accused promised the passport would be ready for collection after two weeks.

After two weeks, the complainant made inquiries, but Mashanda became evasive.

This forced Nyakazeya to approach the passport offices and inquire if Mapundu’s passport was out, but he was informed she never applied for any passport.

The state alleges Mashanda did not facilitate the passport application but converted the US$428 for personal use.