Pastor acquitted of raping niece, magistrate rules charges were fabricated

A CLERGYMAN has been acquitted of three counts of allegedly raping his niece, a high school student.

Michael Duche (43), Bishop of Apostolic Revival Church was cleared at the close of a full trial, last week.

Duche is the complainant’s uncle.

Magistrate Sheila Nazombe ruled the rape charges were “fabricated by the complainant” who had a hidden agenda to tarnish the accused using social media which formed part of the evidence that was not admissible in a court of law.

‘‘The court found that apart from the fact that the report was not on time and not voluntary as it came out through an anonymous phone call to the investigating officer, the case lacks merit to convict the accused on the basis of a fabricated charge.”

“Furthermore, a social media platform, Facebook posted that the alleged accused had impregnated the complainant, making the whole case a drama where the complainant is an actress who is a typical liar.

“There was no evidence of the pregnancy in court. The complainant was not a credible witness and she proved to be a classical liar on numerous occasions during the course of the trial and this leaves the court with no option but to discharge the accused of any charges.

“He is found not guilty and acquitted. Accused has been set free by the courts,’’ Nazombe said in her ruling.

State case led by prosecutor Phillip Urayai was that Duche violated the complainant, a juvenile aged 16.

The first count is that on an unknown date to the prosecutor but during the month of March 2021, the complainant accompanied the accused to the bus stop, and along the way, Duche raped her.

State had argued complainant did not reveal the incident to anyone out of fear of being sent away from Duche’s place of residence.

Accused person allegedly repeated the violations in two other incidents.

Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers represented Duche.