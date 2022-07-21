Pastor caught on camera stealing from his own church 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 31-year-old pastor was caught on camera stealing property worth US$13,000 from his church, a Harare court heard on Wednesday.

Adolf Lwazi Moyo appeared in court charged with two theft counts.

He was remanded in custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the charges.

The court heard that on July 11 this year, one Perfect Hlongwane locked the doors of the Apostles of Christ situated at Gallop Blank Building, Harare.

Hlongwane connected zoom meeting systems, assuming that the meeting would commence the following day.

The following day, Moyo allegedly entered the church and stole television sets and laptops.

Moyo was captured by CCTV cameras while taking the gadgets.

On July 16 2022, Hlongwane went to the church and discovered that 18 laptops were missing.

He reported the matter to the police.

Moyo also admitted that he also stole a television set from a law firm situated in the same building.

He was apprehended by the police on July 19 and voluntarily made indications leading to the recovery of some of the stolen gadgets.

Magistrate Notcia Shenje is presiding over the case, while Charlotte Chikore is prosecuting.