Pastor Impregnates Wife’s Grade 7 Sister, Promises To Marry Her

By Manicaland Correspondent

MUTARE: A 30 year-old pastor with Apostolic Faith Church in the eastern border city appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing charges of raping and impregnating his wife`s minor sister, aged 12.

The pastor (name withheld) is reported to have promised to marry the minor after she completed her Grade Seven last year.

He appeared before Magistrate Prisca Manhimbi facing charges of rape and was remanded in custody to January 23 for trial.

Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that the pastor proposed love to the minor and she accepted.

In June last year, the pastor visited the minor at her place of residence at around 2000 hrs taking advantage of the absence of her mother who had gone to South Africa for business.

The pastor reportedly slept with the minor without protection.

In the same month, the minor missed her period and she informed the pastor who then promised to marry her after completing her grade seven examinations.

The matter came to light when a police officer, Constable Kanhukamwe, received a tip-off that the minor was pregnant.

On October 4, the police visited the minor`s school and interviewed her.

During the interview, the girl spilled the beans and confirmed that the pastor was responsible.

The police officer escorted the girl to Mutare Provincial Hospital for a medical examination and a report was produced and presented in court as evidence.