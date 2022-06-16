Pastor jailed 15 years for raping ex-lover 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A PASTOR with a local Pentecostal church has been jailed 15 years for raping his estranged girlfriend.

Tafadzwa Dhliwayo (26) of Glaudina, Harare, was convicted of rape following a full trial before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ignatius Mugova.

Five years on the jail term were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Dhliwayo will, therefore, serve an effective 10 years behind bars.

The complainant is a 21-year-old student at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

The State case, led by Prosecutor Nyasha Sibesha, was that on May 30, 2019, Dhliwayo travelled to Chinhoyi to visit his lover as they were having problems with their relationship.

The complainant’s friends excused themselves and left the two “love-birds” in a room at a house they rented.

During their conversation, complainant told Dhliwayo she was no longer interested in the broken relationship.

However, Dhliwayo asked for a kiss, but the woman refused.

Angered by the refusal, convict pushed victim onto the bed, forcibly undressed her, before raping her once.

Following the rape, Dhliwayo left the victim in the room and fled to Harare.

On the same day, the complainant confided in her colleagues of what had transpired, but was advised against reporting the rape since they were about to write exams.

The matter only came to light in December 2019 after the victim discovered she was pregnant.

She narrated to church elders her ordeal at the hands of the man-of-cloth.

The matter was reported at Chitungwiza Police Station, leading to Dhliwayo’s arrest.

The matter was later transferred to Chinhoyi where the crime was committed.