Pastor spreads lubricant on his privates before raping congregate, court told

By Audience Mutema

A HARARE pastor spread jelly lubricant on his private parts before committing rape, a Harare magistrates’ court heard Tuesday.

Paul Mbuyi Mwamba (53), of Victory Church International, was hauled before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing two counts of rape.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on a 29-year-old female congregant whom he had picked at Michael Gelfand Clinic in the city’s avenues area after they had earlier agreed to meet at the place.

Court heard that on January 26 this year and at around 11pm, Mwamba picked his accuser from the place and took her to his church offices located at NetOne Building in the city centre.

On the first count, he allegedly raped her while she was lying on the couch and on the second count, he raped her while she was lying on the floor.

After the alleged offence, Mwamba then drove and dropped her off near her home along Josiah Chinamano Avenue in the avenues area.

She went home and narrated her ordeal to her two friends.

It is State’s case that a search was conducted at his offices and a jelly container was also recovered.

It is also alleged that Mwamba was seen by one of the woman’s friends picking her up.

When he appeared in court, the room was filled with several of his female church members who had come to offer support to their leader.

They immediately left the court room quietly soon after Mwamba was denied bail.

He was remanded to February 8 and was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.