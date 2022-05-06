Pastor up for rape

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A pastor appeared before at the Harare Magistrates court facing allegations of raping a minor church member and stealing her cellphone.

George Murasha (30) appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

He will be back in court on May 20, 2022.

According to the state, the pastor told the complainant that he was able to remove cancer cells from the complainant’s body.

On April 14, Murasha took the complainant to his place of worship so that he could help the girl with her problem.

He then offered her a juice, which she accepted, and when she was done drinking, Murasha allegedly raped her.

The following day, Murasha allegedly confiscated complainant’s cellphone.

The matter was reported to the police, which led to the arrest of Murasha.

Faith Mavhudzi represented the state.