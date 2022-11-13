Pasuwa clinches fourth successive league title in Malawi 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach, Kalisto Pasuwa clinched his fourth successive league title in Malawi after guiding Nyasa Big Bullets to the 2022 Malawi Super League Championship on Saturday.

Nyasa Big Bullets secured the title after beating Moyale Barracks FC 3-1 in Blantyre on Saturday to attain an unassailable 67 points with two rounds of matches to play this season.

Striker Lanjesi Nkhoma scored a brace to add to Gomezgani Chirwa’s strike as Nyasa Big Bullets secured a dominant win.

Mogale got their consolation goal through Lloyd Njaliwa.

The result secured another Premiership silverware for Bullets, who have suffered just one defeat so far this season.

Pasuwa’s league title success comes barely three weeks after he led Bullets to the FA Cup.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has now won eight successive league titles in Zimbabwe and Malawi to underline his status as one of the country’s most successful coaches.

Prior to his move to Malawi, the legendary Pasuwa won four league championships with Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos between 2011 to 2014, a feat he has now remarkably replicated with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pasuwa also guided the Zimbabwe Warriors to qualification for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations during his tenure as national team coach.