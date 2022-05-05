Pasuwa happy to stay at Nyasa Big Bullets

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa says he is excited to continue his career at Malawi Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets after being offered a new three-year contract at the club.

Pasuwa is highly regarded at Nyasa Big Bullets after leading the club to three successive league titles.

After guiding his side to an impressive start to the new season, Bullets have moved quickly to secure their coach’s long-term future by tying him down to a new long-term deal that will keep him at the Blantyre club until 2025.

In an interview posted on the club’s official social media platforms on Wednesday evening, the 51-year-old Zimbabwean coach said he is delighted to continue his marriage with Bullets.

“I’m very happy to have extended my contract with Nyasa Big Bullets. Working with a side like Bullets has been very exciting and as you know we have a new project that we are building and I want to see the young boys who are coming through. I want to leave them on a better side where they will be playing senior football with maturity. We hope (with) the extension of the contract everything will go well,” Pasuwa said.

In a statement on their social media platforms, Nyasa Big Bullets said: “Nyasa Big Bullets FC is delighted to announce that Kalisto Pasuwa has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club.

“The head coach has signed a three-year deal to remain at the helm of The People’s Team until 2025.”

The Zimbabwean gaffer won his first title in his debut season in 2019 before leading the team to another league glory in the following season.

He clinched a domestic double in December after winning the league and the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Before moving to Malawi, Pasuwa guided Harare giants Dynamos to four consecutive league titles from 2011 to 2014.

Pasuwa also led the Warriors to qualification for the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals.