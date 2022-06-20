BREAKING: Patients lie unattended at Parirenyatwa, anti-riot officers stationed in hospital, as nurses commence job action

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

PATIENTS lay unattended in corridors and outside Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals premises in Harare, Monday, after nurses went ahead with their industrial action as promised.

Anti-riot police officers were stationed within the referral hospital, amid fears the strike could generate into massive demonstrations.

A NewZimbabwe.com news crew observed nurses standing in small groups, conversing in hushed tones soon after they had delivered a petition to Health Services Board (HSB) offices, alongside junior doctors at the institution.

They held placards bemoaning their working conditions and salaries; sang and marched early morning, before some left for Harare hospital, where similar action was expected.

Health workers, among many other civil servants, are demanding salaries in US dollars and better working conditions. Their Zimbabwe dollar wages have been devalued by ravaging inflation.

Health APEX panel leader Tapiwanashe Kusotera said acting health minister, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had never addresses their concerns since taking over.

“The reality is that health workers are underpaid. The workers are struggling to make ends meet,” said Kusotera.

The last time nurses and doctors went on strike, Chiwenga fired them.

