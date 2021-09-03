Patriotic Front Sets Up Fund For Covid-Hit Citizens

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

OPPOSITION The Patriotic Front (TPF) party has launched a charity initiative meant to assist less privileged Zimbabweans as they try to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

The fund was introduced by one of the party’s co-vice presidents Zelda Green and will be managed the party’s secretary for welfare, Joyful Ncube.

The party has already managed to source foodstuff, children’s clothing and toiletries, among other basics and will be distributed across the country soon.

Green said the initiative was one of the party’s short-term strategies of remaining true to its ideology of working for the empowerment of Zimbabweans at both individual and community levels.

“We are a party that advances the ideology of Ubuntu Social Democracy. ‘I am Because We Are’, and there can be no better way to begin advancing this ideology than trying to alleviate the suffering of the poorest of the poor among our communities,” she said.

“We have noted other parties react with anger every time the government extends the lockdowns, but with us, as a party whose main focus is on finding solutions for every problem facing the people, we have chosen to be the solution to this particular problem.

“The welfare fund will be rolled out by our provincial and district secretaries for welfare in every province to assist identified needy people who do not necessarily have to be members of TPF,” she added.

Green said although the initiative would be sustained over some time, it would be one of the short-term measures the party employs to better the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“We have already received a list of people in need of assistance from different provinces and will be donating to them soon. We will continue with this initiative for as long as there are people who face survival problems among our communities.

“It should be noted this is one of the short-term measures we employ in our attack against poverty as we move towards the more sustainable ways of launching self-help projects that will economically empower Zimbabweans.”