Paul Pogba banned for four years over doping offence

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years over a doping offence, Sky News understands – potentially ending his career at the top level.

The Frenchman, who won a World Cup with Les Bleus in his heyday in 2018, turns 31 next month, meaning he could be pushing 35 by the time he’s allowed back on the pitch.

Pogba, who is now contracted to Italian giants Juventus, was provisionally suspended by the country’s national anti-doping tribunal in September after testing positive for testosterone.

The test, performed after Juve’s 3-0 season-opening victory at Udinese on 20 August, detected the hormone, which increases endurance.

He was an unused substitute in that game.

Pogba’s positive test was also confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.

Juventus did not comment, but a source confirmed the club has been notified and would assess the next steps.

Pogba’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Image: Paul Pogba was a star performer for France in the 2018 World Cup. Pic: Reuters

Due to injuries, he has made only eight appearances since moving back to Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer for a second time in 2022.

During his first spell with Juventus between 2012 and 2016, Pogba won plaudits for his performances in the Italian league and in European competition.

He has also impressed over the majority of his 91 appearances for France, particularly during the country’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

Pogba’s second spell at United – where he broke through as a youth player before moving to Juventus to play first-team football – is widely considered to be underwhelming.

Signed for a then-record fee of more than £80m, Pogba was an inconsistent performer for a dysfunctional United side that continued to struggle in the post-Alex Ferguson years.