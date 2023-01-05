Improve journalists’ salaries – union urges employers

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has expressed concern over poor salaries for media practitioners and urged employers to urgently address the issue.

Journalists in Zimbabwe work extra-ordinarily long hours without over-time or other corresponding incentives and are also poorly paid relative to regional counterparts.

Morale among media workers is at its lowest in the face of economic challenges.

In his New Years’ message, ZUJ president, George Maponga, said most reporters had bleak Christmas and New Year holidays because of the usual evils of poor remuneration and in most extreme cases non-payment of salaries at all.

“While the issue of a National Employment Council remains high on the agenda of ZUJ, there is also a need for media employers to show will to address challenges affecting media workers, most of whom roam the streets as virtual paupers,” said Maponga.

“We call upon authorities to treat the issue of media employees’ welfare as a matter of urgent concern and rescue the industry from deteriorating beyond redemption.

“While it is evident for all to see that the media survives on a solid advertising base which reflects economic performance in any country, we feel something could also be done to assuage the effects of the prevailing adverse economic environment to rescue the industry.

“It is thus our humble appeal to authorities and stakeholders to urgently look into the issue of appalling working conditions for media employees in Zimbabwe, and the general state of near paralysis and infirmity in the media industry in Zimbabwe.”

The ZUJ president said failure to remunerate journalists with decent wages coupled with non-payment of salaries is a festering sore that threatens to explode in the face of ethical journalism and breeding brown envelope journalism.

Maponga said the media must be on top of educating and informing the nation to play the watchdog role, but that esteemed responsibility is now gravely compromised because of poor remuneration, with most journalists living from hand to mouth while others are living in total squalor.

He also expressed concern over cases where journalists are fired from work arbitrarily without any compensation. In some cases, correspondents contribute stories for periods up to six months without getting paid for their work.

The need to rescue the media industry becomes even more pertinent as the nation staggers towards this year’s elections.