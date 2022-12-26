PE duo among 28 picked by Spanish scouts

Spread This News

By Zim Now

TWO Prince Edward Academy players Blessed Maposa and Mafios Chihweta are among 28 players picked from Southern and Eastern Africa for trials with several big Spanish football clubs mid-2023.

The selected players will go to Spain for fully-sponsored trials in June and July 2023. The 28 young soccer players were selected by Spanish talent scouts during the recently ended Chipkiz Cup 2022 held in Arusha, Tanzania, from December 13 to 18.

They were the best of 4 300 players from across Africa who gathered in Arusha as part of 302 teams fighting for glory at the annual tournament. Tanzania got 17 players picked, three from Kenya made it, four DRC players were picked, while Zimbabwe and Uganda each got two players selected.

Soccer agents from Spain, including the National Spanish League – La Liga – and Spanish Football Institute, used the tournament as hunting ground to identify new African talent. Daniel Hidalgo from Spanish Football Institute said that the Chipkiz Cup is a great platform to discover new talents.