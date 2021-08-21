Peace Commission “Useless”: Civil Society

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based Gukurahundi pressure group, Ibhetshu Likazulu says the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) will not achieve any of its objectives as long as the government continues to manipulate its operations.

The NRPC is one of the five independent commissions established in terms of Chapter 12 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe with the primary objective of promoting national healing and reconciliation.

However, since its inception, critics have accused the commission of wasting resources by engaging in “useless” meetings with officials while shunning victims of violence.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator, Mbuso Fuzwayo accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration of insincerity in addressing and bringing closure to the Gukurahundi atrocities.

“The Executive is buying time. It does not want to address the problems that are affecting people, so Zimbabweans must be clear that the 10-year lifespan of the NRPC has achieved nothing and will achieve nothing. It must be noted that this is not by accident. It is because the executive has manipulated everything,” said Fuzwayo.

He accused the government of creating too many Gukurahundi resolving structures which he said have dismally failed to address the emotive issue.

‘’In the past, we have seen the government trying to create parallel structures such as the Matabeleland Collective and Chiefs. All these creations are sideshows intended to deceive the people that the government is sincere on Gukurahundi,” he said.

Commenting on the commission’s impending peace consultations, Fuzwayo dismissed the meetings as meaningless.

The NPRC’s spokesperson Obert Gutu Monday told a foreign radio station the commission would from next week embark on a series of countrywide consultations starting with Harare.

“To me, the most important thing is when are we going to reach out to victims of Gukurahundi because if you are to spend a lot of time and resources consulting people in Harare that is illogical,” said Fuzwayo.

Why can’t the Commission come up with several outreach teams that will reach out to many people so that they get their views especially Gukurahundi considering that it is almost 30 years and both the victims and perpetrators are dying.”

An estimated 20 000 people were killed in the early 1980s when the government unleashed the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade soldiers in Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.