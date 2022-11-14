Peace talks on DR Congo’s troubled east set for 21 November

Spread This News

By AFP

Talks aimed at bringing peace to eastern DR Congo, home to dozens of armed militias including the M23, are due to begin in Nairobi on November 21, the East African Community (EAC) said Sunday.

The announcement came as troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo clashed anew with M23 rebels north of the key eastern city of Goma, officials said.

It was the latest violence to hit the troubled region which has seen a recent resurgence of the mostly Congolese Tutsi group, the M23.

As well as capturing swathes of territory, the group’s revival has fuelled tensions between the DRC and its smaller neighbour Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of backing the M23.

“The next session of the peace dialogue on the security situation in Eastern DRC is scheduled to commence on 21st November 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya,” the EAC said in a statement published on Twitter.

It did not specify who would take part in the talks or how long they were scheduled to run.

Kenyan troops deployed to eastern DRC as part of a military operation from the seven-nation EAC on Saturday.

Kenya’s ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta, the EAC’s mediator for the situation, is also due in the capital Kinshasa on Sunday for talks.