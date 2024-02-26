‘Peetah’ Morgan of reggae band Morgan Heritage dies at 46

New York Times

Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of the Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage, a Grammy Award-winning group that was formed by children of the singer Denroy Morgan, died on Sunday.

He was 46, The Associated Press reported.

Mr. Morgan’s family confirmed his death in a statement on the band’s social media platforms. It did not give a cause of death and information about his survivors was not immediately available. The statement described him as a husband, father, son and brother.

Mr. Morgan, known as “Peetah,” started Morgan Heritage with some of his siblings in 1994.

For some early albums, including “Protect Us Jah” (1997) and “Don’t Haffi Dread” (1999), Morgan Heritage worked with Bobby Digital, one of Jamaica’s most influential producers.