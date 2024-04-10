People with these jobs are most likely to cheat on you: 5 professions most prone to infidelity

Spread This News

DailyMailUK

It’s impossible to predict who will play away and who won’t – but it’s easy to guess where it’s most likely to happen.

Work.

It’s well established that a good majority of affairs – as high as 85 per cent – begin in the workplace. This is because it provides a lethal combination of three factors – temptation, opportunity, and boredom – which significantly up the chances of cheating.

One landmark study found one in five employees confess to cheating with a colleague with late nights at the office, overnight conferences and boozy office parties fuelling temptation.

People cheat most at work for lots of reasons.

It makes the day a hell of a lot more exciting and it’s where we meet and get close to people other than our partners.

Are certain professions more likely than others to facilitate and encourage infidelity? Without a shadow of a doubt.

Are the factors that draw people to certain jobs also indications of the likelihood someone will cheat? Absolutely.

This is how I was able to compile this list of the profession which have (and attract) the most cheaters.

A word of caution before reading the list: it’s speculative and based on likelihood not fact. Not all pilots and bankers cheat – even if they are a lot more likely to.

Yes, the cliché is true…

PILOTS AND FLIGHT CREW

If you asked the average person which job would most facilitate cheating, they’d probably come up with a pilot. There are many reasons why.

Pilots command high respect because they are responsible for the lives of so many people. The bigger the plane, the bigger the adoration…and the bigger the ego. Not only do they earn lots of money, they’re revered by the (often young and attractive) flight crew who look up to them.

But the biggest factor that puts pilots and flight attendants top of the infidelity list is opportunity. Their job puts them miles away from home; far, far away from the eyes of their partner, friends or family who might see them with someone else.