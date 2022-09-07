Peter Ndlovu snubs Michael Essien & co; picks Yaya Toure as best African export

Spread This News

By Agencies

Ex-Coventry City star Peter Ndlovu overlooked all Ghanaian players to have played in the English Premier League and settled on Yaya Toure as the best African export to the English top-flight.

The retired Zimbabwe international striker rates the ex-Manchester City and Ivory Cast midfielder ahead of the likes of Tony Yeboah (Leeds United), Asamoah Gyan (Sunderland), Andre Ayew (Swansea and West Ham),

Other Ghanaian players are Alex Nyarko (Everton), John Paintsil (Charlton, West Ham & Fulham) Nii Odartey Lamptey (Coventry City), and Derek Boateng (Fulham).

Also, John Mensah (Sunderland), Sulley Muntari (Portsmouth & Sunderland) and Kevin-Prince Boateng (Tottenham & Portsmouth) played in the league.

”Yaya Toure represented Africa with pride. He was an all-rounder. What I liked about him was he could score, head, dribble and do everything. He was a complete player,” Ndlovu told BBC.

”What I like about all the 300 that have come after me, you can say they’ve even added value and represented the continent very well.

“You can see how much the standards have gone up compared to the time when I started. It’s a very good league and we support it all the time.

“Also, with the large number of players playing in the Premier League, as well as all over the other leagues, it shows that Africa is the provider of some of the best players in the world.”