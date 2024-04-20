Peter Ndlovu to lead EPL trophy tour 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWEAN football legend Peter Ndlovu will next week lead the tour of the coveted English Premier League (EPL) trophy.

The EPL silverware will land in Harare on April 25 at Belgravia Sports Club with soccer enthusiasts being given a rare opportunity for an up-close view of the iconic piece.

The tour will heighten the anticipation of local fans as the current EPL season draws to a thrilling end in May.

In a statement tour partners, Castrol marketing director Jennifer Heyes, a number of activities have been lined up for the anticipated EPL tour.

“Castrol and the Premier League signed a partnership that began in January 2022, building on our successful sponsorships of the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships.

“Castrol sponsors several awards in the Premier League, such as the Castrol Golden Boot for the player with the most goals of the season, Castrol Playmaker of the Season for the player with the most assists and the Castrol Golden Glove, which is awarded to the goalkeeper with the cleanest sheets for the season.

“We are delighted to be able to raise the profile of our brand and the Premier League even further with a fun, action-packed programme in Zimbabwe around the trophy and our living soccer legends,” said Heyes.

The EPL enjoys a massive following in Zimbabwe, with many fans passionately supporting their favourite teams.

The initiative, which will be graced by Ndlovu, who became the first Zimbabwean to play in the EPL in 1992, aims to inspire and engage football supporters.