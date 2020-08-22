Petrolzim boss Katsande caged 90 months

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

SUSPENDED Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager Cathrine Katsande has been jailed 90 months by a Harare magistrate.

This followed her conviction for awarding tenders worth close to US$2 million to Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd for the supply of equipment that was never delivered, a court heard recently.

Katsande was facing seven counts of fraud and is jointly charged with Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd.

Ncube sentenced Katsande to 90 months imprisonment of which 60 months were suspended on condition of 5 years good behaviour.

She was left to serve effective 30 months behind bars.

Kaltrade Pvt Ltd was fined $53 000.

During trial, Katsande denied the charges saying everything she did was above board and contended that failure by Kaltrade to deliver the equipment had nothing to do with her.

Prosecutors proved that on seven separate occasions between January 2013 and September last year, Katsande fraudulently and in connivance with a private company, awarded it various tenders for equipment that was immediately paid for, but never delivered.