Petrotrade Corruption Scandal Deepens

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

PETROTRADE internal audit manager Erisha Bokoro has been implicated in massive corruption at the state-owned oil company with revelations management at the institution has been operating a ‘ring-fenced’ corruption syndicate.

Bokoro is being accused of covering up his acting chief executive officer Godfrey Ncube’s attempts to siphon over US$300 000 of the parastatal’s funds and consenting to construction of a filling station without contracts between Petrotrade and suppliers.

According to documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com Friday, Bokoro was hired under unclear circumstances as his only notable achievements were his participation in the chaotic land reform programme and stint at Zanu PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Bokoro approved construction of Petrotrade’s Mabvuku filling station without any contract being signed or going to tender as per Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) regulations.

“The case of the Mabvuku Service Station, which was constructed without a contract, in clear violation of PRAZ regulations, is an indication of a non-existent Internal Audit department,” a dossier seen by NewZimbabwe.com reads.

“In his own report to the board, Bokoro acknowledged that the construction of Mabvuku Service Station started when there was no contract in place. What he did not reveal to the board is that no contract was signed in the first place and Godfrey Ncube the acting CEO is aware of it,” the document reads.

Bokoro declined to comment about the documents when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com.

“I have seen the papers but I cannot comment on their details. You might have to seek a comment somewhere else my brother,” Bokoro said.

According to the documents, Bokoro reportedly discovered the alleged systematic corruption by Ncube and ignored them, only to report as after the institution’s board had instituted investigations.

“He attempted to cover up an attempt by the Ncube to siphon money through overstating the amount for a letter of credit cash cover with Stanbic Bank. Bokoro only made last ditch efforts to report to the Board when he sensed the boards now closing in on the corruption matters,” the document further reads.

Human Resources manager Joe Karambakuwa, who is already on suspension on conflict of interest, charges is also said to be making a killing at Petrotrade through consultants Genesis Global Finance.

He is being accused of giving jobs to his relatives and friends.

Genesis Global Finance allegedly got the contract without going to tender. He also allegedly used another consultant, Headhunters, which he previously worked with.

Energy and Power Development minister Soda Zhemu last month suspended the entire Petrotrade board pending investigations into “matters of corporate governance”.

The suspended board was appointed just last year after the company went for five years operating without one.