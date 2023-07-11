Pfumbidzai aiming to win silverware at SuperSport United 

Spread This News

WARRIORS defender Ronald Pfumbidzai has expressed his desire to win some silverware in the South African Premiership with his new club SuperSport United following his arrival from Chippa United.

Pfumbidzai is expected to play a prominent role for SuperSport United, who will compete on all fronts this coming season, including the MTN8 and the CAF Confederations Cup after finishing third in the DStv Premiership last season.

In an interview with the South African football website IDiski Times, the highly rated Zimbabwe international said he is relishing the chance to compete for trophies.

“Those are competitions you want to play in. You must play more, more games, more competitions so that you can win something,” Pfumbidzai said.

“And I hope and pray to win silverware with SuperSport. That’s my prayer and we will have to push. I’m going there just to add value, nothing more.

“I played the Confederation Cup with Bloemfontein Celtic and the Champions League I played when I was still in Zimbabwe with Caps United”

“So I know some things, it will not be the first time for me. As a player as much as you play, you also want to win some silverware.

“So that even after football you can show maybe your kids or grandchildren that you played. So for a player to win something, I think it would be nice even for your career it is a good thing.”

Pfumbidzai was arguably Zimbabwe’s most consistent performer in South Africa’s top-tier competition last season.

The overlapping full-back initially moved to South Africa six years ago to join the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtics in 2017.

Before the move, he had a loan stint in Denmark at IK Hobro from Harare giants Caps United.

Pfumbidzai made his Premiership debut in 2013 when he joined CAPS United from Division One side Hippo Valley.

He had a meteoric rise at the Harare Giants where he went on to command the first-team place and earned call-ups in the Under-20 national team within the same year.

At the youth level, he captained his team in the 2013 COSAFA U-20 Cup and later played in the 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The gifted defender represented Zimbabwe at two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competitions in 2017 and 2019.