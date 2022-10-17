Pfumbidzai continues to shine in SA premiership

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Ronald Pfumbidzai continued his impressive season in the South African Premiership after scoring a late winner for Chippa United in their 2-1 win over giants Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium Saturday.

The 27-year-old former Caps United left-back has been consistent at Chippa United since his move from the Royal AM early this year.

He went into this weekend’s fixtures with two goals to his name from the opening nine matches, four behind leading scorer, Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.

After being handed another start for the big match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, Pfumbidzai made the most of the opportunity by notching his third goal of the campaign as Chippa United ended Amakhosi’s four-match unbeaten run.

Chiefs took the lead on the stroke of halftime through defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who rose high to head home Kgaogelo Sekgota’s well-taken corner kick.

Chippa restored parity five minutes into the second half when Siphelele Luthuli found a loose ball in the Chiefs’ box, and fired a shot into the bottom corner.

With 30 minutes left to play, Chiefs coach, Authur Zwane, introduced Khama Billiat, who was returning from injury.

Billiat almost set up Keagan Dolly for the winner with a brilliant backheel in the 83rd minute but the latter failed to hit the target from a tight angle.

Pfumbidzai then netted the winner in the 89th minute when his free kick was deflected in by Edmilson Dove to give the Eastern Cape-based side the victory.

After 10 matches the Zimbabwean international has emerged as the exceptional foreign player in the 2022/23 Dstv South African Premiership season.