Pfumbidzai Unveiled At Chippa United

ZIMBABWE international Ronald Pfumbidzai is set to continue his career in the South African Premier Soccer League after completing a move to the Eastern Cape side Chippa United Thursday.

Pfumbidzai is one of the two former Royal AM players who were unveiled by Chippa United together with Siphelele Luthuli.

Both players, who were part of Bloemfontein Celtic, before the franchise was sold to South African businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, television personality and socialite Shauwn Mkhize.

The arrival of the new owners and a new technical department resulted in Pfumbidzai, who had spent four seasons at Celtic, being frozen out of the team which ultimately cost his place in the Warriors squad due to non-activity.

He now hopes of getting game time under Kurt Lentjies. The Gqberha-based side are currently on 12th position in the league.

The 27-year-old full-back joined Celtics in 2017. Before the move, he had a loan stint in Denmark at IK Hobro.

Pfumbidzai made his Premiership debut in 2013 when he joined CAPS United from Division One side Hippo Valley.

He had a meteoric rise at the Harare giants where he went on to command the first-team place and was called to play for the Under-20 national team the same year.

At the youth level, Pfumbidzai captained the team in the 2013 COSAFA U-20 Cup and later played in the 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The gifted defender represented Zimbabwe at two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competitions in 2017 and 2019.