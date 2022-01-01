PG Hodzi Targets ‘Corrupt’ Local Authorities

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PROSECUTOR-GENERAL Kumbirai Hodzi has moved in to finalise a number of corruption cases involving council management and councillors in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Some of the cases have been dragging for the past two years, a situation that has seen a number of critical posts remain vacant.

Harare City Council is the worst affected with most of its senior managers on suspension on corruption charges.

Mayor Jacob Mafume has been on suspension since 2020 over allegations of illegal land deals.

“The situation is expected to improve … as the Prosecutor-General, has intensified efforts to bring to finality several cases which implicate officials and councillors,” reads an end of year report by Harare Metropolitan Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu’s office.

“Furthermore, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works has appointed the Local Government Board (LGB) which many believe will transform the governance culture in our local authorities.”

Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo announced the appointment of the nine-member LGB in line with provisions of the Urban Councils Act.

“Two of the largest cities in Zimbabwe are Harare and Chitungwiza, both have several vacancies being occupied by acting personnel as most are under suspension, in remand prison or out on bail due to various abuse of office and land scandals,”

Mafume has frowned at the allegations levelled against him saying they were part of Zanu PF’s schemes to disrupt operations at the MDC Alliance-led council.

“We beat them at elections and they are getting revenge by abusing the law to persecute us and stop us from doing our work. No wonder why we can’t deliver. They are suspending mayors willy-nilly and abusing State agencies to serve political and selfish interests. It’s such childish and selfish,” Mafume said.