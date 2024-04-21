PG Matanda-Moyo upbeat as prosecutors get 20 laptops installed with e-libraries to enhance their work

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

IN a notable move aimed at equipping public prosecutors and restoring confidence in the judiciary, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received a donation of 20 laptops fully-installed with electronic libraries.

The gadgets were handed over by the Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo to prosecutors stationed at Harare Magistrates Court on Friday, in line with the 2024 theme to promote timely, just, and fair prosecutions.

Matanda-Moyo was upbeat over the timely donation received from the Information Communications Technology (ICT) Ministry headed by Tatenda Mavetera.

“We are very excited to be handing over 20 laptops to Harare Magistrates Court for our prosecutors in line with our 2024 theme of restoring confidence to the office of the NPA through timely, just and fair prosecutions.

“We made sure that we installed e-library in each and every computer so that our prosecutors have access to research materials,” she said.

“We want to ensure that our prosecutors do quality prosecutions before the courts, that is one of our key result areas for this year 2024. So I am very excited,” said the PG.

The donation becomes the second one inside six months after the ICT ministry handed laptops and printers to the Harare Magistrates Court.

ICT Minister Mavetera said the donations were aimed at expediting the processing and communication of outcomes of court sittings.

“The NPA can access outcomes of court proceedings in Chivhu as soon as the court hands down its decision.

“Access to justice is, and must be, firmly rooted in efficiency and the quick resolution of matters. After all, as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied,” Mavetera said.