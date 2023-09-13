PG’s efforts to seize 15 top of the range vehicles flop following a technical error

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

EFFORTS by the acting Prosecutor General, Nelson Mutsonziwa to seize 15 vehicles and two houses belonging to one Enmore Makarichi on the basis that they are crime proceeds have flopped following a technical blunder.

High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero struck off the roll, Mutsonziwa’s application, for civil forfeiture for being defective.

Makarichi had objected to the application arguing that affidavits supporting the application were defective in that they misrepresented the office of the commissioner.

They were signed by an ex-cop but were bearing a magistrates stamp.

The court found that this stamp misrepresented the office of the commissioner and was likely to cause confusion.

Consequently, it declined to exercise its discretion in favour of receiving the document relied upon in that case as a sworn affidavit.

“In a nutshell, care should have been taken in composing the supporting affidavits and in ensuring that they were properly deposed to.

“The dates and places of such depositions should have been clearly reflected as well as the respective identities of the commissioners of oaths and the offices or capacities of the persons in terms of which they acted as commissioners of oaths.

“What was placed before me as supporting affidavits fell far short of the legal requirements. They were not affidavits at all.”

The judge said the deponent to the founding affidavit had no personal knowledge of what she deposed to.

“Without the supporting affidavits, which I have found to be invalid, the application itself becomes fatally defective,” he ruled.

At law, the Home Affairs minister is required to notify every appointment or cancellation of an appointment of a person as a justice of the peace and commissioner of oaths through publication in the Government Gazette.

In terms of s 7 of the Act a justice of the peace shall ex officio be a commissioner of oaths for the area for which he has been appointed a justice of the peace.

The deponent must make the oath and swear to the statement, as well as sign it, before the commissioner of oaths.

The latter must administer the oath and sign the affidavit at the same time and in the presence of the deponent.

He said considering the significance of an affidavit it is vital that the person who commissions it be a commissioner of oaths.

“The Commissioner in question was evidently a police constable, but the stamp that was used was that of a magistrate,” said the judge in throwing out the application.

He then ordered that the application be struck off the roll also slapping the PG with costs.