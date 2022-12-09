Philanthropist establishes drug rehabilitation Centre in Kwekwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A philanthropist and businessman, Sheddy Mbizvo who runs a primary school named after him in Kwekwe is set to establish a drug rehabilitation centre in the mining town.

Speaking during the school’s recently held prize giving day, Mbizvo said the soon to be established Believers Brands Wellness Centre is his way of giving back to the community.

“It is informative and helpful that Mbizvo Christian Primary School and its sister companies are going to open a rehabilitation centre here in Kwekwe to look after people who are suffering from drugs. Starting from this month, Believers Brands Wellness Centre, a sister company to Mbizvo Christian will open its doors to the people who are suffering from drugs and other alcohol and smoking challenges. That is what God is doing and that’s our contribution to our community,” he said.

Turning to his school which was established in 2016, Mbizvo said the school’s performance in this year’s national examinations speaks of the teachers’ dedication, as the school registered a 100% pass rate.

“Our teachers are amazing to us, and we are proud to have a team of teachers like that. They are competent, they are qualified, they are zealous and they love their job. We are grateful to God for giving us such a team. Our grade 7 teacher was under a lot of pressure but he delivered. I am happy to announce that Mbizvo Christian Primary School, for their first year to seat for our grade seven exams in this nation, we scored a 100% pass rate. All our children passed,” he said.

Mbizvo added it was not an easy journey for the school to establish itself.

“It was a dusty, bumpy and meandering road to the establishment of the institution we now proudly and boldly call Mbizvo Christian Primary School. The school humbly opened its doors for the first time in 2016 in January with a number of five students. We continued to soldier on until this day. This meant that we had to do with two ghost classrooms. Because of this small learner population we had three staff members. On this day we boast of 330 learners and 17 staff members and nine members of ancillary staff,” he said.

The school headmaster Madhava said the school has exceeded expectations.

“It’s necessary to revisit our past and build our future on it. Since our last and the second prize giving day in 2019, such gatherings went into oblivion due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of our learners were disadvantaged due to lack of necessary resources to engage in such modern learning activities which became the preserves of the few from sound but withering economic backgrounds. Our school registered a Zimsec centre last year, leading to the writing of the first grade seven national examinations this year. Of the 22 candidates who sat for the examinations, all passed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the education facility is going to have its High School next year.

“In 2023, Mbizvo High Christian School is opening its doors to the community. We are going to have form 1. And we are to have a dedicated pre-school, a dedicated preschool for our ECD,” Mbizvo said.